Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED detains 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday detained Amit Katyal, an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with a money-laundering investigation into the land-for-jobs scam case, official sources said.

They claimed that Katyal has been evading the agency's summons for his questioning for about two months.

ED sleuths detained him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Delhi.

The premises of Katyal were raided by the federal agency in March, when it had also covered the premises of Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sisters and others.

Katyal, according to the ED, is a "close associate" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo as well as a former director of A K Infosystems Private Limited.

A K Infosystems Private Limited is allegedly a "beneficiary company" in the case and its registered address is a residential building in south Delhi's New Friends Colony, which was being used by Yadav.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and A K Infosystems Private Limited.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI, no advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment, but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Prasad's family members at highly-discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates, the CBI has alleged. PTI NES RC