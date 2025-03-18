Land-for-jobs scam: Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap appear before ED in Patna

Patna: Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, following a summons issued by the agency in connection with its probe into the land-for-jobs scam.

The ex-CM, who is the wife of RJD president Lalu Prasad, the prime accused, reached the ED's Bank Road office here around 10.30 AM.

She was accompanied by her eldest daughter Misa Bharti, the Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra, who is also named as an accused in the case.

In the afternoon, Yadav, a former minister and a sitting MLA, reached the ED office after attending the pre-lunch session of the assembly.

The street leading to the ED office was chock-a-block with hundreds of party workers raising slogans in praise of the RJD leaders as they entered the central agency office premises.

The RJD leaders refused to take questions from the posse of journalists.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed alleged, "It is now obvious that the BJP unleashes central agencies on its opponents whenever it has to face an election in a state. We saw it in Jharkhand and Delhi. Now it is being seen in Bihar."

Notably, the land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA government headed by late Manmohan Singh.

Several other members of the RJD supremo's family, including younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Hema, have also been named in the case.