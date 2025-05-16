Land fraud: Cop among four booked in Pune

Pune, May 16 (PTI) A police officer is among four persons booked for allegedly impersonating a Dubai-based woman and attempting to sell her 10-acre land in Wagholi area in Pune using forged documents, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as former Chandannagar police station senior inspector Rajendra Landge, Anand Lalsahab Bhagat, Shailesh Sadashiv Thombre and Aparna Yashpal Verma alias Archana Patekar, a resident of Islampur in Sangli district, he said.

"Landge, who was posted as the senior police inspector at Chandannagar police station at the time, allegedly colluded with other accused to fraudulently sell the land belonging to Aparna Verma, who resides in Dubai, to Bhagat by projecting Patekar as Verma. The sale was executed using forged documents, including a fake PAN card and Aadhaar card in Verma's name," the official said.

"Subsequently, in 2023, Bhagat lodged a complaint against Verma at Chandannagar police station, where accused Landge was in charge, accusing her of selling him land using forged documents. Prima facie, it appears the motive behind registering a case against Verma was to create a legal dispute over the land and pressure the real owner into a settlement," the official added.

After learning about the complaint filed against her, Verma approached the High Court, he said.

"During the subsequent police investigation, it was revealed that Landge had conspired with other accused to carry out the fraud. It was also found that it was not the original Aparna Verma who had duped Bhagat with forged documents. It was Archana Patekar who had impersonated Verma," the official said.

Bhagat has been arrested in the case and a probe is to find out if more people are involved, the official added. PTI SPK BNM