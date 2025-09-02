Land fraud matter: Case registered against four persons in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) The Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday registered a case against four persons in connection with a Rs 53 lakh land fraud matter here, officials said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) registered the FIR following a written complaint, alleging serious financial and property fraud in a land transaction, the officials said.

They said as per the complaint, land brokers namely Tariq Ahmad Hajam, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, in criminal nexus with Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir, -- all residents of Barthana area of the city here, deceitfully grabbed an amount of Rs 53 lakh from the complainant under the guise of facilitating a land deal.

A probe was initiated at Police Station EOW (CBK) and during the course of the investigation, it was prima facie substantiated that the accused persons, in connivance with Revenue Department officials, allegedly manipulated documents and processes unlawfully in order to grab the money and land of the complainant, they said.

Accordingly, cognizance was taken and a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station EOW (CBK), the officials said, adding, further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the conspiracy and the involvement of public servants.