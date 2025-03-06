Land fraud: Three booked for cheating SP MP's brother in UP

Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly getting a plot of land owned by the brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai registered in their names, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Parmatma Rai, Shailesh Kumar Rai and Manoj Rai, are siblings and distant relatives of the complainant and the MP's brother Rajneesh Rai, they said.

According to the FIR, Rajneesh Rai, who manages Anita Memorial Convent School under Shri Balaji Educational Trust, purchased a plot of land for the school in Haibatpur village in 2010. However, when he went to get the land registered under the school's name last month, he learned the three accused had already got it registered under their names, the police said.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of the record of a court or a public register), and 336(3) (forgery), Ballia City police station in-charge Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

A probe has been initiated into the matter.