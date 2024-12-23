Land grab accused who fled from Goa police custody with cop's help nabbed in Kerala

Panaji, Dec 23 (PTI) A land grab accused, who escaped from Goa police's custody earlier this month, has been arrested in Kerala, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

The accused, Siddiqui Suleman Khan, escaped from police custody in the wee hours of December 12 allegedly with help from a constable, who was on duty outside his cell at the crime branch lock-up in Ribandar near state capital Panaji, officials earlier said.

Sawant, who handles the home portfolio, told reporters that Khan was arrested in Kerala two days back and would be brought to Goa on Monday.

Khan (55), an accused in multiple land grab cases, was arrested last month after being on the run for more than four years. He escaped from the Goa police custody on December 12.

A purported video had surfaced showing a constable opening the custody lock and helping him escape on a motorcycle.

The opposition Congress had released a video wherein Khan purportedly claimed a BJP MLA and a senior crime branch officer helped in his escape.

In the video, the accused was heard saying he was escorted out of Goa by two crime branch teams. Khan also accused a ruling party MLA of assaulting him in the Superintendent of Police's office over a land deal.

The opposition parties had demanded Sawant's resignation over the matter.

CM Sawant on Monday said Khan's interrogation will reveal who exactly were behind his escape from the police custody.

Referring to protests by some parties including AAP over the matter, Sawant quipped the opposition leaders were going around with Khan photograph as if they want to induct him in their party. PTI RPS GK