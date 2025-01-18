Land grabber detained under PSA in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A suspected land grabber was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu on Saturday, police said.

Abdul Majeed alias Bittu Teli, a resident of Sunjwan, was shifted to the Amphalla district jail on the detention orders of the Jammu district magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

The dossier for the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Majeed was prepared by the forest department and the detention order executed by a team from the Channi police station, he said.

"Majeed is notorious for various illegal activities, including land grab by changing the specification of forest land. He was a habitual offender and involved in several land grab cases," the spokesperson said.

He also warned of stern action against those resorting to illegal mining, land encroachments and other unlawful activities. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM