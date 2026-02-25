Land identified for 579 panchayat ghars across J-K, 204 completed: Officials

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) In a push to strengthen grassroots governance infrastructure, the Jammu and Kashmir government has identified land for 579 panchayat ghars across the Union territory, of which 204 have been completed so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The Panchayati Raj department had set a target of constructing 640 panchayat ghars in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Against the target, land has been identified for 579 such buildings. Work has been allotted in 435 cases, while 204 units stand completed to date,” Director, Panchayati Raj, Sham Lal said.

Emphasising timely execution, he directed district officers to ensure that all remaining panchayat ghars are completed strictly by March 31.

Describing panchayat ghars as vital public assets at the gram panchayat level, he said these buildings must function as venues for gram sabha meetings.

He also instructed panchayat secretaries and other staff operate from these premises as their designated official workplaces.

The government has also set up 32 panchayat learning centres (PLCs) across Jammu and Kashmir to institutionalise and strengthen training and capacity-building programmes at the grassroots level.

Reviewing their status, the director directed assistant commissioners, panchayats, (ACPs) to fully operationalise the centres. He also asked them to prepare short documentary films showcasing achievements of villages where PLCs are functional to promote awareness and facilitate exposure visits by representatives and officials.

Stressing the importance of planning, Sham Lal said preparation of gram panchayat development plans should be undertaken with full momentum and uploaded on the e-GramSwaraj portal immediately upon issuance of formal instructions.

Referring to the 'Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar' initiative, he described it as a dedicated portal aimed at documenting and showcasing the unique identity of selected villages. Officers were asked to upload photographs along with concise narratives highlighting ancient heritage, historical structures, notable personalities and other distinctive features of each village.

On the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, the director said in coordination with the labour department, registration of eligible labourers must be completed by March 15. PTI AB ARB ARB