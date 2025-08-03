Land 'illegally' owned by Assam CM to be distributed among poor after Cong comes to power: Gaurav

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said all the land "illegally" occupied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his ministers will be redistributed among the poor people if the opposition party forms government in the state next year.

After the Extended Executive Meeting of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee here, Gogoi in a press conference claimed that the people of the state are fed up with the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

He announced that the Congress will implement reforms in both land and economic policy to support the people.

"Land illegally held by the CM and ministers, acquired under the pretence of safeguarding land rights, will be redistributed to the poor through a decision in the very first cabinet meeting of the new Congress government," Gogoi added. PTI TR NN