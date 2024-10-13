Land jihad, spit jihad will not be allowed in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that religious conversion, encroachment, "land jihad and thook (spit) jihad" will not be allowed in ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand.

He also called upon the educated people to come forward to stop such things.

At a felicitation ceremony in Udham Singh Nagar district’s Kichha, the chief minister said that Uttarakhand is ‘Devbhoomi’ where everyone lives together.

"But religious conversion will not be allowed in Uttarakhand, encroachment will not be allowed, land jihad will not be allowed. Some people are doing spit jihad in Uttarakhand, but spit jihad will not be allowed in the state," Dhami said.

"Educated people should come forward to stop bad things in the society. Whatever is wrong, will not be tolerated. This will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand at any cost,'' he said.

Recently, two brothers – Naushad Ali and Hasan Ali, residents of Khatauli in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh – were arrested for allegedly spitting in a tea pot and serving that tea to customers.

Dhami said his government is taking tough but necessary decisions. He mentioned the anti-copying law, anti-riot law etc and said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will also be implemented in the state soon.

He said the people of Uttarakhand had given a mandate to his government for UCC and it will become the first state to implement it in independent India. PTI DPT HIG MNK MNK