Land measurement cases in Maharashtra to be settled within 30 days: Bawankule

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Land measurement cases in Maharashtra will now be settled within 30 days, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Previously, it took nearly 90 to 120 days to complete one case, causing inconvenience to citizens, he said, adding that the decision is expected to expedite nearly 3.12 crore pending land measurement cases.

The new system will cover different types of land surveys, such as sub-division, boundary confirmation, non-agricultural land, plot measurements, joint land acquisition, forest rights, urban and village surveys, and demarcation required for ownership.

"The Revenue Department has fixed a 30-day time frame for settlement of land measurement cases. Licensed private surveyors will be appointed and their measurements will be verified and certified by government officers," Bawankule said.

Under the new system, individuals with high technical qualifications will be granted licences as private surveyors, the minister said.

"After completing the land measurement using advanced technology, the survey documents will be checked and certified by taluka land records inspectors, deputy superintendents of land records, or urban land measurement officers to ensure legal validity and accuracy," he added.

The Revenue Department stated that around 150 private surveyors will be appointed in each district, and their work will be authenticated by government officials to maintain precision and transparency.

"The decision, taken on the suggestion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, follows complaints about delays in measurement due to a shortage of government surveyors. Previously, it took nearly 90 to 120 days to complete one case, causing inconvenience to citizens," said the minister.

Bawankule further stated that the government is planning to implement a new system for land transactions under the principle of "measurement first, then registration and mutation".

He said this initiative aims to prevent disputes arising from discrepancies between the land description in sale deeds and the actual land on site. PTI ND NSK