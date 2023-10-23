Land misuse probe: Mumbai Police quizzes Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar for six hours

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar for six hours in connection with its probe into alleged misuse of a land parcel in violation of an agreement with the city civic body, an official said.

Advertisment

After questioning Waikar at the EOW office in south Mumbai, he was allowed to go in the evening, the official said.

Waikar's wife Manisha Waikar is summoned by the EOW on Wednesday, he said.

The MLA and others are accused of allegedly misleading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and obtaining permission fraudulently between January and July 2021 to construct a luxury hotel illegally.

The land, located along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, was reserved for sports and entertainment purposes and was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation, but they used it for commercial purposes to earn crores of rupees, as per the FIR. PTI DC NSK