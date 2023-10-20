Land misuse probe: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar summoned by EOW on Monday

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar has been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police on Monday in connection with the probe into alleged misuse of a land parcel, an official said.

Waikar has been called to record his statement in the FIR registered against him and others for allegedly misleading the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and obtaining permission fraudulently between January and July in 2021 to construct a luxury hotel illegally, the official said on Friday.

The land, located along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, was reserved for sports and entertainment purposes and was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation, but they used it for commercial purposes to earn crores of rupees, as per the FIR.

The FIR was registered under section 120 B, 406, 420 of Indian Penal Code in September on the complaint of a BMC engineer, the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM