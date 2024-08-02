Land only for entities which can transform Amaravati into wealth creation hub: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Aug 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to allot lands only to those entities which can transform Amaravati capital region into a wealth-generating hub.

He also instructed officials to review past land allotments in the greenfield capital city and extend the opportunity only to those entities which are keen, an official release said.

According to the CM, Amaravati Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will be retained in the 8,352 sq km area as per the 2015 government order (GO) number 207.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, the chief minister observed that CRDA would continue in the area designated for it earlier.

Deliberating on 12 issues related to the greenfield capital city, Naidu took stock of land allocations made to 130 institutions during the 36th CRDA authority meeting.

The CM discussed with officials as to how soon land allottees can restart construction.

Further, Naidu deliberated on how to transform Amaravati into an education hub and what kind of institutions should be invited and who should be offered land.

He envisioned that India's top 10 colleges, schools and hospitals should be set up in Amaravati.

Naidu gave his approval to officials to go ahead with the inner ring road construction and the expansion of the road leading to Amaravati.

Meanwhile, officials apprised the CM that some villages which were merged with Mangalagiri civic body should be brought back to the capital city.