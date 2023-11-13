Land owner booked for beating up tribal man over farm work

Palghar, Nov 13 (PTI) A land owner has been booked for allegedly beating up a tribal man in Palghar over farm work, a police official said on Monday.

Deepak Damu Pawar (38), a resident of Wada here, was beaten up by a man who had given him Rs 2,000 to work on his farm, the official said.

However, the accused on November 9 beat up Pawar after he saw the latter working on another farm, the official said.

The land owner has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Bonder Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act but is yet to be arrested, the Wada police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM