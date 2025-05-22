Land pooling policy designed to foster development: Punjab FM Cheema

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Thursday said the land pooling policy of the government is designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across the state.

The policy marks a significant departure from past practices, prioritising voluntary participation and empowering landowners to become active stakeholders in the state's progress, he said.

Cheema highlighted the policy's core principle of 100 per cent voluntary participation. "Under this visionary policy, there will be no forcible land acquisition. We developed a model that respects the rights and aspirations of our farmers and landowners." Cheema's comments came amid opposition parties' criticism of the AAP government, claiming that it has proposed to acquire 24,311 acres of land in Ludhiana for developing new urban estates.

Cheema said participating landowners would benefit economically from the policy. "It directly addresses the growing demand for affordable housing in our urban centres, driven by Punjab's rapid urbanisation.

"Market estimates indicate that farmers who engage in this land pooling policy stand to gain up to a 400 percent return on their land investment," he said.

Agencies of the state government would undertake development of pooled land, ensuring the provision of modern infrastructure, including roads, water supply, sewerage, drainage, and electricity, he said.

"Once developed, the land, returned to the original landowners as per their contribution, will appreciate significantly. Landowners will have the autonomy to utilise their developed land as they see fit, whether for personal use or for sale," the minister said.

Cheema positioned this policy as a decisive blow against the land mafia and the era of illegal colonies and forcible land acquisitions.

"For the past three decades, the Congress, Akali-BJP governments have operated in collusion with the land mafia, enriching their political allies at the expense of our farmers. This policy puts an end to that corrupt system," he alleged.

He further criticised the opposition parties for shedding "crocodile tears" and attempts to "mislead" the general public against AAP government's efforts to "revolutionise" urban development and "empower landowners" in Punjab.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed the AAP government over the issue of acquisition of over 24,000 acres of agricultural land in villages surrounding Ludhiana, claiming that the move would have "disastrous consequences" for local farmers and accused the state leadership of functioning like "property dealers." "The decision to acquire nearly all the agricultural land within a 10-km radius of Ludhiana, one of the most fertile and productive regions in Punjab, will devastate the farming community," Bittu claimed in a statement. PTI CHS SKY SKY