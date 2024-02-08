Land record digitisation will improve GDP: Rural development minister

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Digitisation of land records and registration is expected to improve the GDP of the country by about 1.5 per cent, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the inauguration of the two-day Bhumi Samvaad on 'Sharing of Best Practices in Land Management Modernization'.

Addressing officers from across the country at the conference, Singh emphasized that saturation of the digitisation process of land records and registration will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes.

It will also help in improving the ranking of the country in terms of ease of doing business", he said. "Digitisation of land records and registration is expected to improve the GDP of the country by about 1.5 per cent," he said.

Stressing on the importance of emerging technologies such as blockchain and CORS in the modernisation process of land management, he said this will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the government under 'Gatishakti'. He also highlighted the importance of new initiatives of the government for providing land records in multiple languages to enhance ease of doing business. Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste said that all benefits of schemes should reach citizens following the transparent governance model as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also stressed that digitisation process of land records and registration will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes. Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti urged states to have dialogues at the district level regularly to understand land-related issues faced by farmers, and how to enhance their access to credit by digitisation of land records and reducing land-related disputes.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil said modernisation of land management will be a big contribution of this department in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. The two-day conference will bring together a diverse group of speakers and participants from various stakeholder groups, including the central and state governments and institutes. PTI AO AO ANB ANB