Land records inspector caught red-handed while taking Rs 3.80-lakh bribe; arrested: Rajasthan ACB

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a land records inspector posted in Jaipur West circle after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.80 lakh, officials said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said a complaint was received alleging that land officer Anil Kumar had demanded Rs 5 lakh for initiating a record-related process concerning the complainant's ancestral property.

During verification, the accused allegedly accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant and agreed to take Rs 4 lakh more -- Rs 1 lakh for himself and Rs 3 lakh apparently for the sub-divisional officer (Jaipur-I).

Acting on the verification, an ACB team laid a trap on Friday and apprehended the accused while he was allegedly accepting Rs 3.80 lakh as bribe from the complainant.

The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI SDA ARB ARB