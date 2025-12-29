Land records office clerk held in Beed for bribery

Beed, Dec 29 (PTI) A clerk in the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records in Kaij in Beed was held on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.He was identified as Class III clerk Manik Annasaheb Waghmare (50), a resident of Dharashiv.

"He was caught during a trap laid by the ACB near a tea stall at Kaij on the Kaij-Beed road. Waghmare had sought a bribe from a farmer who had applied to the Land Records office for fixing of boundaries of his farm plot. The trap was laid after the man approached ACB's Jalna unit," the official said.

He was held while taking Rs 10000 from the complainant, the official added.

Further probe into the case is underway, he said. PTI COR BNM