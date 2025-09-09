Land registered without NOCs to be checked in parts of Gurugram, probe panel formed

Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) A committee was formed on the directions of Gurugram DC Ajay Kumar to investigate land registrations without NOC in Farrukhnagar, Badshahpur and Manesar tehsils in the past five months, an official said.

Land registrations without NOC is a violation of Section 7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act (HDRUA), a statement said.

The committee, which was constituted after taking note of complaints by people, will will conduct a thorough investigation of the land registrations done from April 1 to August 31 this year, said an official.

Three assistant-level employees from the DC office have been included in the panel who will work under the supervision of the SDM of the concerned area.

"Following complaints by people, the step has been taken to ensure transparency and accountability of the administration. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the committee's investigation report," said DC Ajay Kumar.