Land resources dept to hold review meet with NE states on Nov 24

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Department of Land Resources will hold a meeting with the northeastern states and the autonomous hills district councils (ADCs) on November 24 to review the progress made in digitising land records, the Rural Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The review meet is being held as part of the Bhumi Samvaad series of Dialogues and Deliberations of Land Administration and Governance in the country, and will be chaired by Ajay Tirkey, Secretary, Department of Land Resources, the ministry said in a statement.

It is the 7th such conference with states or union territories, ministries and other stakeholders. The conference will focus on the review of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) and other initiatives of northeastern states and ADCs of northeastern states.

The conference will also have presentations on the action plan of ADCs for the implementation of DILRMP in their respective ADCs. The action plans to be discussed will include year-wise action plans, physical and financial targets and progress of all components and preparedness, the statement said.

The conference will have participants, including senior officials from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. PTI AO AO SKY SKY