Land resurvey will be completed in three years: Andhra Minister

Amaravati, Mar 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the government will complete the resurvey of lands within three years by taking landowners into confidence.

Speaking in the Assembly, the minister alleged that the last land resurvey, conducted during the erstwhile YSRCP government, was "riddled with errors", which are now being rectified.

"Our government (NDA) has resumed the land resurvey, which is being carried out in a watertight manner, leaving no room for error," Prasad told the House.

According to the minister, the state commenced the land resurvey on January 20, selecting one village per mandal as a pilot.

Furthermore, Prasad stated that every village is being divided into 20 blocks, with officials assigned to resurvey 20 acres of land per day.

Touching upon the liquor sales during the previous government, Excise Minister K Ravindra alleged that all orders between 2019 and 2024 were awarded to individuals favoured by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

"Seven new companies were formed, and 63 per cent of the orders were given to them. For every case, a cut of Rs 200 was collected, and Rs 3,113 crore was pocketed through liquor and beer sales," Ravindra informed the House.

He said that after the TDP-led NDA government came to power, 3,396 liquor shop licenses were issued transparently, making more than 150 brands available.

Similarly, Ravindra asserted that all findings from the CID probe into the alleged liquor scam during the YSRCP government will be made public. Action will be taken against those responsible, he added.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar stated that the NDA government has not inflated power charges and assured that they will not be increased further.

"Since the alliance government took office, electricity tariffs have not been raised. There will be no hike in the future either," Kumar said, adding that the erstwhile YSRCP government had imposed a burden of Rs 15,000 crore on power consumers in the last two years of its tenure. PTI STH SSK KH