Land revenue bill removing non-farm use certificate requirement tabled in Maharashtra assembly

Nagpur, Dec 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday introduced a bill in the legislative assembly to remove the requirement of obtaining a 'sanad' (certificate) after securing non-agricultural (NA) permission from authorities, a move aimed at simplifying land revenue procedures.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule tabled the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying the government had already relaxed the condition of NA permission between 2014 and 2018 through amendments to the 1966 code.

Bawankule told the House, which is having its winter session in Nagpur, that despite these changes, citizens were still required to obtain a 'sanad' (non-agricultural use certificate), which kept the process complex.

"The government has now decided to fully remove this provision. Instead, a nominal premium will be charged on the basis of ready reckoner (RR) rates," he noted.

According to the bill, land use can now be regularised without a sanad by paying a premium calculated on the RR value: 0.1 per cent for plots up to 1,000 square metres, 0.25 per cent for plots between 1,001 and 4,000 square metres, and 0.5 per cent for parcels of 4,001 square metres and above.

The government clarified this change would not affect the revenue of local self-governing bodies, which would continue to receive their due share.