Land row: SC notice to Karnataka trust on plea of bureaucrats facing contempt in HC

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Top Karnataka bureaucrats moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay of contempt proceedings against them in the high court for an alleged non-compliance of a 2017 verdict that asked them to return over 350 acre of land to Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Karnataka Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad and other eight bureaucrats, that a compliance affidavit was already filed by the state government and yet officials were facing contempt.

The top court took note of the plea of the bureaucrats and issued a notice to the trust, whose land was taken over by the state's land authorities on the ground that it had "excess land" under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961.

“These are top officials of the state government. We have filed the compliance affidavit and if contempt charges are framed (in the high court) then what will remain,” Sibal said.

The bench said the parties could intimate the high court that the top court was seized of the case and hence, the hearing in the contempt case be deferred.

“We will request the high court not to frame (contempt) charges today,” Sibal said.

The high court was scheduled to hear the contempt case during the day.

The top court has posted hearing after two weeks.

The Karnataka High Court, on July 1, 2017, quashed the order of the Land Tribunal, Bengaluru North, which had declared 354 acre and 10 guntas of land held by the trust as "excess land" under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961.

The high court restored the possession of the land to the trust by quashing the tribunal's order of November 28, 2017.

The trust subsequently filed the contempt case against the state officials for non-compliance of the high court verdict.

The trust, established in 1942 and inspired by Gandhian principles, had acquired approximately 400 acre of land in Herohalli, Srigandhadakaval, and Gidadakonenahalli villages near Bengaluru to set up the Vishwaneedam International Sarvodaya Centre.

The Centre has, for decades, been engaged in various charitable activities including rural development, education, health initiatives, women empowerment, and Gandhian studies.

Following the 1974 amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act that imposed ceiling limits even on charitable institutions, the trust filed a declaration with the Land Tribunal as a precaution.

Despite this, the tribunal in November 2017 held a large portion of the trust’s land as surplus and decided to take over the excess land.

The high court ruled that the lands held by the trust were not agricultural in nature, and therefore, did not fall within the purview of the land ceiling provisions under the Land Reforms Act.

It highlighted the trust's long-standing charitable mission and historical significance, and said the very ideals upon which it was founded were inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinobha Bhave. PTI SJK AMK