Land sinking in J-K's Poonch, dozens of structures damaged

Mendhar/Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Over 30 structures, including residential houses and two government schools, were damaged due to sinking of land in a village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The land sinking in Kalaban village of Mendhar was caused by incessant rains which are intermittently continuing over the past one month, the officials said.

The sinking of the land has triggered panic among the villagers and many of them have already shifted to safer places.

"So far 30 houses, two government schools, a mosque and a graveyard were damaged by the land sinking, while dozens of more houses are also facing the threat of developing cracks and collapsing," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, Imran Rashid Kataria said.

He said they are monitoring the situation and efforts are on to provide alternative accommodation to the displaced families.

The land is still sinking in the village and the first priority is to shift the affected families to safer places, the official said.