Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro Purple line work

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) A major hurdle in the construction of the Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line (Joka-Park Street) was resolved on Monday after the project's implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the Consulate General of Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange land parcels.

Under the agreement, 409.53 sq. metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged with 526.34 sq. metres of adjoining Metro Railway land, facilitating the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Khidderpore for the proposed Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

This 409.53 sq. mtr. of land is urgently required for construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Khidderpore, officials said.

He recalled that several meetings between 2022 and 2025 involving the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway, and RVNL in Kathmandu, New Delhi, and Kolkata to ensure smooth land exchange.

"After multiple rounds of discussions, the Nepal government concurred to exchange this stretch of land," he said.

Several issues came in the way of acquisition of land for this project as tenants, shop owners moved Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court against such acquisitions, the spokesperson said.

After three years, all such cases were disposed of by courts and resulted in acquisition and taking possession of the land required for this project, he said.

The signing of the MoU took place at RVNL Model Room at the site of Victoria station by Consul General of Nepal, Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, and senior Metro, RVNL and Head of Branch Secretariat, MEA, government of India. PTI SUS MNB