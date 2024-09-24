Land transfer to Union Health Ministry for AIIM-Darbhanga complete: Bihar govt

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred more than 37 acre of land in Darbhanga district to the Union Health Ministry for the construction of AIIMS.

With this, the state government has provided 187.44 acre of land to the Health Ministry for the construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga, a statement said.

The entire land required for the construction of Bihar's second AIIMS has been transferred to the Union Health Ministry as per the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it said.

State Health Minister Mangal Pandey was present during the programme to mark the handover, it added.

The Union Health Ministry had on July 25 given its nod for the construction of AIIMS at Ekmi Shobhan Bypass in Darbhanga, three years after the state government had proposed it.

The state already has an AIIMS in Patna.