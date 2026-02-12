Land use of 8 plots changed for Central Vista, Lok Sabha told

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The land use of eight plots including parcels located near Parliament House, South Block and the Central Secretariat has been changed for the Central Vista projects, the Lok Sabha was told on Thursday.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, the government has constructed a new Parliament building, the Prime Minister's Office and the Vice President Enclave, and redeveloped a three-kilometre stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The government has also been constructing the Common Central Secretariat under which 10 buildings will come up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Seva Teerth, the new building of the Prime Minister's Office, and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, on Friday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that Plot Number 2, spread over 9.5 acres opposite Parliament House, has been changed from "Recreational (District Park)" to "Government (Parliament House)".

"Land use of Plot No. 1 located on Church Road near DTC Central Secretariat Bus terminal measuring 15 acres has been changed from 'Transportation (Bus Terminal/Parking) and Government (President Estate & Parliament house) & Recreational (Neighbourhood Play area)' to 'Residential'," the minister said in the written reply.

He said that Plot Number 7, measuring 15 acres north of Dalhousie Road near South Block, has been converted from "Government Office and Recreational (Neighbourhood Play Area)" to "Residential".

Land use of Plot Number 5 located on the east of Maan Singh Road and South of Ashoka Road measuring 4.5 acres has been changed from "Public and semi-public facilities (SC)" to "Govt office", he added.

The minister said that two trees were cut and 2,994 trees were transplanted.

Responding to a question about the total cost incurred on demolishing the existing buildings, he said that demolition of the existing buildings was carried out on a credit item basis i.e. the scrap generated was the property of the contractor. The total amount credited on such account is Rs 7.13 crore. PTI BUN KSS KSS