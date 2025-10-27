Land worth Rs 28 crore freed from 'illegal possession' in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Around 27 bighas of land valued at nearly Rs 28 crore, alleged to be under illegal occupation in Sher Khan Sarai locality, was freed by the authorities on Monday as part of a drive.

According to Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, the land in the Hallu Sarai area was listed as a Category-6 government property in official land records.

"Locals informed us that the land had been encroached upon for 20 to 25 years. On verification, it was found that it still belongs to the government and no ownership claim has ever been made," Singh told reporters.

He said the land has now been cleared of encroachments, and a report will be sent to the district magistrate for further action.

"Based on the circle rate, the estimated value of the land is Rs 28 crore. So far, no claim has been received regarding ownership," he added. PTI COR ABN VN VN