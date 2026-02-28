'Landmark moment': J-K sports minister lauds cricket team for historic Ranji Trophy win

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma on Saturday lauded the cricket team of the Union territory for creating history by winning its maiden Ranji Trophy title.

In his congratulatory message, Sharma described the victory as a landmark moment in J-K’s sports history, crediting the team's “unyielding spirit, skill and perseverance”.

J-K on Saturday created history by winning India’s most prestigious red-ball competition by getting the better of eight-time winners Karnataka based on first innings lead in the summit clash at Hubballi in the southern state.

“This triumph showcases their unwavering dedication and pursuit of excellence,” the youth services and sports minister said.

He lauded the entire team, coaching and support staff for their outstanding commitment and teamwork, noting that their collective efforts brought immense pride and joy to the people of J-K.

“Winning the Ranji Trophy is a monumental accomplishment that will be remembered for generations,” Sharma said.

Highlighting the broader significance of the victory, the minister said the triumph marked a major milestone in the development of sports in J-K, underscoring the immense talent and potential of its youth.

Sharma also expressed confidence that this historic success will inspire a new generation of aspiring cricketers and sportspersons to pursue excellence with renewed passion and dedication.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards strengthening sports infrastructure, expanding training opportunities and promoting grassroots development across the UT to ensure that young athletes receive the support and encouragement they need to excel at the national and international levels.

Hoping that the cricketers will continue their winning momentum in future competitions and serve as proud ambassadors of J-K, Sharma said their achievement not only elevated the UT’s sporting profile, but also united the people in celebration and pride.

It was 67 years ago when J-K made its debut in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic competition, which is now 92 years old. In the past, J-K had entered the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons but had failed to progress any further.

The final turned out to be a one-sided game despite the lopsidedness in terms of experience, with Karnataka's playing XI boasting of four Indian Test cricketers in K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, skipper Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna. PTI TAS ARI