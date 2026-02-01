'Landmark push for world-class infra': Space scientists hail Budget focus on telescope facilities

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Indian astronomical community on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 for its landmark push to create world-class observational infrastructure, calling it a transformative step that will enable domestic researchers to lead discovery-class science on par with global peers.

The Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has earmarked funding for four major telescope facilities -- the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST), the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, an upgrade of the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (uHCT), and the COSMOS 2 planetarium project.

Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), said the announcement would gradually enhance India's contribution to global space science and strengthen the broader space ecosystem.

"The announcement on expanding telescope infrastructure and learning facilities is a meaningful step towards strengthening India's scientific base in astrophysics and astronomy," Bhatt said in a press statement issued by the ISpA.

Speaking to PTI, renowned solar physicist Dibyendu Nandi of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata, said large observatory-class telescopes are rare worldwide and getting observation time is often difficult due to high international demand.

"Having domestic facilities will allow the next generation of Indian researchers to compete globally and bring more value to international collaborations," said Nani, who has established the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) at the premier Kolkata-based institute.

In an X post, Nandi emphasised that despite its relatively small size, the Indian astronomy community has consistently punched above its weight in terms of global scientific output.

In a detailed thread, he also underscored the importance of supporting outreach centres such as the COSMOS 2 planetarium to inspire future innovators and entrepreneurs in the fast-growing spacetech sector.

"Astronomy inspires all of humanity. In the stars and constellations at night, in the waxing and waning of the Moon and the rising of the Sun and glorious sunsets we witness, we become curious about the world around us; that first kindling of curiosity is a rite of passage of all those who are inventors, researchers," he wrote.

According to Nandi, who has contributed to India's Mega Science Vision 2035 in Astronomy and Astrophysics and led the drafting of the Solar and Heliospheric Physics Decadal vision document for the Astronomical Society of India, the outreach component, modelled after the Cosmos project in Mysuru, aims to bridge the gap between science and society.

"Planetariums bring back the lost beauty of the night sky and preserve the wonders of the cosmos for everyone, whether a scientist or not," he said.

Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury said the emphasis on upgrading and establishing advanced infrastructure marked a long-awaited shift for the country.

He noted that Indian scientists have historically depended on international facilities for cutting-edge research.

"For decades, scientists have worked towards building world-class observational facilities on Indian soil, and the emphasis on upgrading and establishing advanced telescope infrastructure, particularly the proposed National Large Optical Telescope in Ladakh, marks a long-awaited and transformative step," said the vice chancellor.

Raychaudhury, who previously co-chaired the committee for the Mega-Science Vision Document, said it was heartening to see the government support the long-term priorities of the Indian astronomy and astrophysics community.

"Upgrading legacy assets like the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and strengthening capabilities across optical, radio, gravitational-wave and solar astronomy will firmly place India among the global leaders in the field," he said.

In a post on X, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru welcomed the announcement, noting that the push for the NLST and the uHCT will place India among the global leaders in solar, gravitational-wave, and radio astronomy.

"We are extremely excited by the announcement in support of astronomy and major facilities in the budget today," Prof Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of IIA, told PTI.

"The National Large Solar Telescope and the National Large Optical Telescope are major facilities that will support not only the current generation but also the next generation of astronomers," she said. PTI JR RHL