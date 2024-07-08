Landslide blocks Mughal Road in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) A massive landslide on Monday blocked Mughal Road, an alternate link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, in the Poonch district, officials said.

The landslide hit the road near Panar bridge in the Surankote area, snapping connectivity between the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region and south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the officials said.

They said the Public Works Department (PWD) has mobilised its men and machinery to clear the debris from the road and ensure its reopening as soon as possible. PTI TAS MNK