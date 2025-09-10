Landslide claims woman's life in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 10 (PTI) A woman was killed when a landslide struck her house in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Monday midnight, police said. The woman was identified as 45-year-old Bishnu Maya Portel of Thangshing village.

According to police, the incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall that triggered multiple slides across the region.

The victim's house was completely destroyed due to the landslide, police added.

District officials have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow safety advisories as the risk of further landslides remains high. PTI COR MNB