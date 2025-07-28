Landslide disrupts traffic on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway

Mangaluru, July 28 (PTI) A major landslide at Mannagudda in Kadaba taluk late on Sunday night has severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 75, officials said.

Following the incident, the police have diverted traffic through several roads connecting to the highway, bypassing the portion affected by the mudslide.

The NH earthmoving equipment has been deployed to clear the highway, said the authorities.

According to police, all heavy-tonnage vehicles have been diverted via available state highways, and smaller vehicles through major district roads. This arrangement has minimised the time taken by the travellers between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, taking the inner roads.

However, very heavy tonnage vehicles have been detained at the mudslide area, and they will be allowed only after the clearance of mud on the NH, they added. PTI COR AMP ROH