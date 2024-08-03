Landslide-hit Mandi-Pandoh stretch of Chandigarh-Manali Highway partially open

Shimla, Aug 3 (PTI) Traffic on a stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, which had been blocked after a heavy rain, has been restored, authorities said on Saturday.

The stretch between Mandi and Pandoh was blocked Friday night following landslides caused by rain at 5 Mile, 6 Mile and 9 Mile. It took authorities 10 hours to open the road section.

The road was strewn with stones and debris, causing the administration to ask light vehicles to commute via Kataula and Gohar. A large number of vehicles were still stranded on the road.

According to authorities, the road at 5 Mile and 6 Mile has been cleared and one-way traffic is allowed from Mandi to Pandoh at 9 Mile. The road is expected to be opened by 10 am.

The road between Pandoh and Aut has also been damaged near Godh Nallah and Jogni Mata Temple, restricting the traffic to only one side of the carriageway.

The Mandi-Janjehli road was closed near Thunag and Mandi-Dharampur road was closed near Kumarhda. The Mandi administration has asked commuters to keep in mind the condition of the road as well as weather before travelling.

A total of 115 roads –- 46 in Mandi, 38 in Kullu, 15 in Shimla, six each in Kangra and Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur, and one in Lahaul and Spiti — are closed for vehicular traffic following heavy rain in the state Friday evening, according to the state emergency operation centre. PTI BPL VN VN