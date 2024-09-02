Landslide-hit schools resume classes in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 2 (PTI) Two state-run schools, which suffered immense damage in the recent landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, resumed classes at temporary facilities on Monday.

Authorities welcomed the students of Mundakkai GLPS and Vellarmala GVHSS to the temporary classrooms in the government higher secondary school and at the panchayat community hall in nearby Meppadi.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the "Punapraveshanotsavsm" (re-opening ceremony) organised by the government.

Children and teachers were seen exchanged pleasantries after meeting each other again after a month and on resumption of the classes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that they should be able to hold each other's hand and come out of their sorrows in unison.

The opening ceremony would mark its beginning, he said.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many. PTI LGK ROH