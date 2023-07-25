Landslide hits J-K's Kishtwar, one killed

Kishtwar/Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) One labourer was killed and another injured when a landslide struck a road construction site in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Abid Hussain (25) and Musharraf (23), both residents of Kuchal village, came under the landslide at Sumbal in the Chatroo area, they said.

The officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately and the trapped labourers were retrieved and shifted to a hospital where Hussain was declared brought dead. PTI COR/TAS AQS