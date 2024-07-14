Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route; restoration efforts on

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Train services on the Konkan Railway route came to a standstill due to a landslide amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, an official said.

The landslide occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations around 5 pm, a spokesperson from the Konkan Railway said.

"No train was passing through the section at the time," he said.

Five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route, the official said.

Men and machinery have reached the scene to clear the track, he said.

"A JCB has already reached the spot, and a poclain machine is on the way. The services may resume in two to three hours," the official said.

Services on the Konkan Railway route were affected earlier this week due to waterlogging in the Pernem tunnel in the Madure-Pernem section in Goa amid rains. PTI KK ARU