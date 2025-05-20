Landslide in Ratnagiri disrupts Konkan Railway services

Ratnagiri, May 20 (PTI) Train services on the Konkan Railway (KR) route were disrupted on Tuesday evening following a landslide between Vervali and Vilavade stations in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, officials said.

The services were restored a few hours later, they said.

A KR spokesperson said a huge boulder fell on the tracks at around 6.30 pm amid heavy rainfall in the coastal Konkan and Goa region, affecting the rail traffic on the busy 741-kilometre-long route that connects Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

The spokesperson said due to the landslide, train traffic on the Mumbai-Goa route was suspended for some time and it was restored once the debris were removed from the tracks at around 8 pm.

The KR spokesperson informed that due to the incident only one train was regulated.

Heavy rains lashed the Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 121 mm was recorded at Pernem station in Goa, he added.

Meanwhile, passengers complained that trains on the Konkan route were running late.