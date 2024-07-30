Landslide in Wayanad: Rajnath speaks to Army chief

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take stock of rescue and relief works being undertaken by Army units in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad.

According to local authorities in Wayanad, 23 people were killed in the landslide.

The defence minister spoke to the Army chief on the overall situation, officials said.

The Army received a requisition for providing aid to civil authority this morning, an Army official said.

In response the Army has mobilised its units The total strength of the Army deployed so far for the rescue operation is approximately 225, including medical personnel, the official said. PTI MPB DV DV