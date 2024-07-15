Landslide: Konkan Railway arranges buses for passengers stranded for more than 15 hours

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The Konkan Railway on Monday arranged state transport buses for passengers stranded for more than 15 hours in trains halted due to a landslide on the route, an official said.

Efforts are on to clear the tracks nearly 22 hours after the landslide between Vinhere and Divan Khawati stations in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway said.

Train services on the route came to a standstill on Sunday because of the landslide amid heavy rainfall in the two districts.

The Konkan Railway route is spread between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Kerala.

"The restoration process is taking longer due to heavy rains and muck coming on to the tracks," he said.

Some trains were short-terminated at Ratnagiri, and buses from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were roped in to take stranded passengers to their destinations, the official said.

The Konkan Railway has cancelled, short-terminated, diverted and rescheduled several trains since Sunday evening. PTI KK ARU