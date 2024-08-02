Landslide near Puttur bypass in Karnataka, traffic on National Highway 275 blocked

Mangaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) A landslide occurred on Puttur By-pass Road, which is also called Bantwal-Mysuru road and National Highway 275, officials said on Friday.

Quoting local people, they said the landslide occurred at around 3 am on Friday following which vehicles going to Mysuru and Mangaluru started plying through Puttur town.

According to police, there were no incidents of anybody or any vehicles getting stuck due to the landslide. Barricades have been erected on both approaches to the landslide site, diverting the traffic through Puttur city. The city police have also taken steps to regulate the traffic.

The State Highways Department sent excavation machinery and gangs of workers and started clearing the rubble at 8 am.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted more rains in the coastal and interior coastal regions, which might hamper clearance work on the affected stretches. PTI CORR AMP SS