Yavatmal, Sep 1 (PTI) A stretch of the Mahagaon-Umarkhed road in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district was blocked on Sunday morning due to a landslide amid heavy rains, an official said.

The stretch, which is part of the Nagpur- Tuljapur national, has now been opened for traffic, he added.

"The landslide took place in Nandgaon Ghat. Pusad in Yavatmal district is witnessing heavy rains since morning. The road has been cleared now and opened for traffic movement," he added. PTI COR CLS BNM