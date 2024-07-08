Landslide on hillock in Thane, no one hurt; 25 residents of 4 houses evacuated

Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) A landslide occurred on a hillock in Thane on Monday afternoon, which led to residents of four houses being evacuated, civic officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident that took place at 1:25pm in Lokmanya Nagar Pada number 4, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"Relief operations began immediately after authorities were alerted. Four houses and two trees on the remaining portion of the hillock are now in a dangerous condition. We evacuated 25 persons from these four houses and shifted them to safety," he said.

The entire area has been sealed off and senior officials are at the site for further action, Tadvi added.