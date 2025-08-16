Landslide on Kedarnath trek route kills pilgrim from Maharashtra

Rudraprayag, Aug 16 (PTI) A pilgrim from Maharashtra died on Saturday after being hit by the debris of a landslide on the trek route to Kedarnath.

Parmeshwar Bhim Rao Khawal (38) died after being hit by a boulder falling from the hill near Chhodi Gadhera (stream) on the Kedarnath Yatra route, about one km above Gaurikund, police said. The deceased's body has been brought to Gaurikund hospital by the Yatra Management Force and the district police.

He hailed from Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.