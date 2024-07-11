Landslide on Manimahesh route; 12 roads closed in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) A landslide obstructed the route to Manimahesh Dal lake in Bharmour area of Chamba district on Thursday.

A 19-second video of the landslide that occurred between Goinallah and Donali, made by a traveller, turned up on social media.

Though Manimahesh Yatra starts from August 17 and stays on till September 15, devotees and tourists take the yatra outside these dates as well.

The administration has asked people not to take the route and has put up information boards on the stretch.

Twelve roads – five in Shimla, four in Mandi, and three in Kangra – are closed for vehicular traffic following rain last week, the state emergency operation centre said.

Light rain continued to take place across the state.

Kasauli, with 38 mm of rain, was the wettest, followed by Poanta Sahib 22 mm, Hanhan 13.2 mm, Dharamshala 9.6 mm, Olinda 8.4 mm, Sarahan 6 mm and Dalhousie 4 mm.

The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Friday and Saturday. It has predicted a wet spell till July 17. PTI BPL VN VN