Landslide on Vaishno Devi track in J-K’s Reasi, three devotees injured

Katra/Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) At least three pilgrims were seriously injured when a landslide hit the new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The landslide hit the route near Panchi, three km ahead of Bhawan, around 2.35 pm, also damaging a portion of an overhead iron structure, the officials said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the landslide and the three injured pilgrims, including a woman, were evacuated to hospital.

