Landslide victory for NDA in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bagging 21 parliamentary and 164 assembly seats.

The TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats, BJP three and Janasena two, decimating the YSRCP. Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, NDA swept 21 seats away while YSRCP managed to win only four seats.

With the BJP failing to get a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha, TDP's 16 seats will be crucial for the NDA.

The TDP bagged 135 Assembly seats out of 175, Janasena 21 and BJP eight while YSRCP was restricted to just 11 seats, according to the data disseminated by the Election Commission.

In an impressive performance, Janasena won all the seats allocated to it as part of a seat-sharing deal among the NDA partners, 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha, scoring a cent per cent win rate.

According to analysts, the NDA manifesto’s super six schemes have worked wonders for the alliance partners in the 2024 polls.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under ‘super six’ include three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the leaders of the alliance for the win.

“Andhra Pradesh has won! The people of Andhra Pradesh have won! Today, my heart is filled with gratitude. I thank the people of our state for blessing the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance with an overwhelming mandate to serve them,” said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X.

Naidu won from the Kuppam Assembly segment with a majority of 48,006 votes, polling a total of 1,12,929 votes against his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat, who managed to log 73,923 votes.

In his first electoral victory, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan wrested the Pithapuram Assembly seat with a majority of 70,279 votes, defeating his YSRCP opponent V Geetha Vishwanath, who received 63,115 votes.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won the Pulivendula Assembly segment with a 1.16 lakh majority over TDP’s M Ravindranath Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy polled 1,16,315 votes compared to his TDP rival’s 54,628.

In Mangalagiri, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh received 1,67,710 votes, defeating YSRCP’s M Lavanya with a majority of 91,413 votes.

Thanking BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda for ‘their commitment to AP’s (Andhra Pradesh) future’, Naidu congratulated Kalyan and state BJP chief D Purandeswari for the big win.

“This significant victory is the result of the hard work and dedication of our leaders and karyakarthas (cadres), who fought bravely against all odds until the last vote was cast,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase. PTI STH GDK MNK RT RT