Landslides hit coastal Karnataka after torrential rains, child killed

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Torrential rains lashing coastal Karnataka have triggered landslides in Ullal taluk, claiming the life of a six-year-old girl and trapping several residents under debris, officials said on Friday.

In two separate incidents on Thursday, landslides struck residential areas. At Montepadavu, five people were reportedly trapped under a collapsed hillside, they said.

Rescue teams have so far pulled out two individuals, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining victims.

According to officials, in another incident at Deralakatte in Mangaluru, a compound wall collapsed on a house on Friday morning, killing a six-year-old girl identified as Fatima Naeem Authorities have issued warnings for vulnerable zones in the region, as intermittent rains continue to batter the coastal belt.

Rescue and relief operations are being coordinated by local disaster response teams and district officials.