Landslides in J-K’s Kathua: LG condoles loss of lives

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed anguish over the loss of life in rain-triggered landslides in Kathua district, and said Home Minister Amit Shah has been briefed on the rescue and relief operations.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing," he said on X.

“Briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police and administration,” Sinha said in a post on X.

At least seven persons were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district early Sunday.

“I have directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid efforts in the affected areas and ensure on-site medical assistance. My thoughts are with bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” the Lt Governor said. PTI TAS TAS DV DV